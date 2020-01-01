ADD Systems Interface With PriceAdvantage

Software solutions supplier Advanced Digital Data Inc. (ADD Systems) unveiled a new interface with PriceAdvantage, a software provider for fuel pricing management. The new interface implements real-time exports of fuel volume sales and wholesale costs into PriceAdvantage so that clients can analyze data, visualize trends, and measure target vs. actual performance. According to the companies, it is critical for folks who price fuel to quickly and easily reference daily volumes, historical performance and replacement costs when determining fuel prices. This new integration automatically aggregates that information, along with competitor prices and pricing strategies, to optimize fuel prices in just minutes.