AeroTherm Air Purifier

Welbilt Inc. is the exclusive U.S. distributor for AeroTherm, a new portable air purifier powered by Trotec and crafted by Welbilt with a touchscreen user interface, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity. Designed to quietly deliver automatic, low-maintenance, round-the-clock operation, AeroTherm is an affordable, mobile solution for the air purification of virus-carrying aerosol particles and bacteria from indoor spaces. According to Welbilt, the scientifically proven air cleaner separates 99.995 percent of pathogenic viruses from medium- to large-sized rooms with a HEPA H14 filter, and then goes one step further by periodically exposing the filter to thermal decontamination.