Aguas Frescas Pineapple Horchata

Minute Maid Aguas Frescas, a Latin-American inspired juice beverage made from real fruit juices and natural flavors, is now available in a chilled 52-ounce multiserve offering. Aguas Frescas comes in three flavors: Hibiscus, Strawberry and the new Pineapple Horchata, a twist on the traditional sweet and creamy flavor of horchata with a touch of tangy pineapple flavor. The drinks contain only 45 to 50 calories per 8 ounce serving and come with a suggested retail price of $2.99. In California and Georgia, Aguas Frescas is also available in six packs of 12-ounce cans with an suggested retail price of $6.40.