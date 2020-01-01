Press enter to search
Close search

AlarmAssist Virtual Assistant Software

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

AlarmAssist Virtual Assistant Software

Tool acts as a leak detection analyst for underground storage tanks.
Canary Compliance

Canary Compliance released its AlarmAssist virtual assistant software, which acts as a virtual leak detection analyst for underground storage tanks (UST). The tool diagnoses, interprets and prioritizes UST leak detection alarm conditions before human intervention is required. AlarmAssist includes real-time, automated diagnosis of alarms based on conditional logic; remote maintenance tools to triage equipment issues from a phone or desktop; and automated generation of precise, actionable service instructions to improve technician preparation and efficiency when on-site service is required.

Related Topics

Other Popular Products

PDI logo

PDI Insights Cloud

Coca-Cola With Coffee

Coca-Cola With Coffee