Canary Compliance released its AlarmAssist virtual assistant software, which acts as a virtual leak detection analyst for underground storage tanks (UST). The tool diagnoses, interprets and prioritizes UST leak detection alarm conditions before human intervention is required. AlarmAssist includes real-time, automated diagnosis of alarms based on conditional logic; remote maintenance tools to triage equipment issues from a phone or desktop; and automated generation of precise, actionable service instructions to improve technician preparation and efficiency when on-site service is required.