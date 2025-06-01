Infinity Family of Fixtures
The system features adjustable shelving and compatibility with various tray options.
Harbor introduces its Infinity Family of Fixtures. This system includes the Infinity Backbar, Overhead and Undercounter Merchandisers. Designed to maximize sales and streamline operations, these fixtures feature adjustable shelving and compatibility with various tray options — including cigarette and smokeless tobacco — and adjustable trays. To celebrate the launch, Harbor is holding a giveaway for a chance to win a free Infinity fixture.