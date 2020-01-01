Press enter to search
The wipes are individually sealed and come in packs of six.
FMCG Corp. introduces Alcohol Cell Wipes, which are aimed at consumers with cellphones who are concerned about contaminants. The formula, which contains 70 percent isopropyl alcohol, is recommended by major cellphone manufacturers. The wipes are purposely sized just for cellphones, measuring 2.5 inches by 2.5 inches. They are individually sealed and can be safely kept in a car, pocket, purse or even a toolbox. The wipes come in packs of six with a price point starting at $1.99. They are also available in a 100-count box.

