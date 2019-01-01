ALIVE Adaptogenic Teas

GT's Living Foods launched ALIVE, a line of adaptogenic teas inspired by Ayurvedic medicine. An infusion of three adaptogenic mushrooms — Reishi, Chaga and Turkey Tail — is combined with select varieties of invigorating teas and a touch of raw apple cider vinegar. The beverages are available in six varieties: Black Lemon, Cascara Spice, Matcha Vanilla, Guayusa Turmeric, Mate Mint, and Pu-Erh Root. The ALIVE teas offer a crisper, revitalizing alternative to the brand’s signature Organic & Raw Kombucha, according to the company. The suggested retail price is $3.99 per bottle.