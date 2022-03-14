Dunkaroos, the cookie and frosting dunking duo, launched a nationwide sweepstakes designed to be a slam dunk with college basketball fans and convenience store retailers. The All-DUNKaroos Team Sweepstakes calls on consumers to visit their local c-store from March 13 to April 4 to enter to win a Dunk Prize Pack featuring a pair of custom-painted Dunkaroos sneakers and a Dunkaroos-branded basketball jersey, T-shirt, hat and fanny pack, along with product samples and a $150 Dick's Sporting Goods gift card. The sweepstakes is part of Dunkaroos' official sponsorship of the Slam Dunk at the 3X3U National Championship in New Orleans. The General Mills North America Convenience Segment created a number of free, downloadable assets for c-store retailers to use to promote the sweepstakes, including digital images and social media posts.