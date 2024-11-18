CandyRific 2024 Holiday Offerings
Alongside returning favorites, the candy company introduces novelty items produced in partnership with Elf on the Shelf and Haribo.
CandyRific introduces its 2024 Christmas offerings, including items created in partnership with Elf on the Shelf (EOTS) and Haribo. From EOTS, younger consumers will have their choice of a Message Board, Mini Backpack or Candy Case, all of which are filled with red, white and green dextrose candies inside their holders. All come with a suggested retail price of $3.99. The Haribo Candy Fans come in two versions, one with the Haribo bear wearing a Santa hat, and the other with a Goldbear design in red and in green. Each light-up fan includes 0.40 ounces of Haribo Goldbears and comes with a suggested retail price of $5.99.