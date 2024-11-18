CandyRific introduces its 2024 Christmas offerings, including items created in partnership with Elf on the Shelf (EOTS) and Haribo. From EOTS, younger consumers will have their choice of a Message Board, Mini Backpack or Candy Case, all of which are filled with red, white and green dextrose candies inside their holders. All come with a suggested retail price of $3.99. The Haribo Candy Fans come in two versions, one with the Haribo bear wearing a Santa hat, and the other with a Goldbear design in red and in green. Each light-up fan includes 0.40 ounces of Haribo Goldbears and comes with a suggested retail price of $5.99.