Altierre & Eversight Partnership

Altierre Corp. and Eversight have entered into a strategic partnership. The Eversight and Altierre platforms will enable retailers to dynamically update prices to respond to market conditions and offer targeted promotions, increasing sales and net margin performance. Being able to influence purchase decisions at the shelf allows retailers to maximize value, and provides retailers with the IoT capabilities to thrive in the face of ongoing threats and challenges from disruptive sales channels, according to the companies. The partnership will enable retailers to gain the same insights and transparency, and instantly react and seize profit opportunities.