Alto-Shaam ChefLinc 2.0

Alto-Shaam introduces ChefLinc 2.0, the latest update of its cloud-based remote oven management system. The update features the addition of the Alto-Shaam Global Library, which gives operators access to a global recipe library; and a series of additional new reports available via the dashboard to provide greater insight into how each oven is being operated and maintained. The company also implemented several infrastructure improvements to enhance the user experience, including faster load times on data and report generation, enhanced error messages with resolution instructions, enhanced security features and an API to connect Cheflinc to data to existing internal systems.