Alto-Shaam Cook & Hold Ovens

Alto-Shaam is releasing its original Cook & Hold Ovens with Halo Heat technology, featuring a new design and advanced user-friendly controls. Alto-Shaam invented the Cook & Hold Oven in 1968. The newest versions are easy to operate, with intuitive one-touch cooking. They can be managed remotely through ChefLinc, a cloud-based remote oven management system. The Cook & Hold Ovens can be placed anywhere, with no oven hood or outside ventilation required.