Alto-Shaam Cook & Hold Smoker Ovens

Alto-Shaam unveiled a new version of its Cook & Hold Smoker Ovens that features the company's pioneering Halo Heat technology, a new design, and advanced user-friendly controls. Equipped with a unique thermal cabling, the smoker oven cavity is surrounded with gentle, precise heat to cook and then hold food at the highest quality and temperature consistency. The ovens can be managed remotely through Alto-Shaam's cloud-based remote oven management system, ChefLinc. Equipped with an intuitive dashboard, ChefLinc allows operators to seamlessly create, manage and distribute recipes to ovens in multiple locations through the cloud.