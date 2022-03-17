Alto-Shaam Top Heat Shelf Merchandisers

Alto-Shaam expands its range of heated shelf merchandisers with the addition of two more models featuring top heat. Its 24-inch and 48-inch models are now available with top heat, joining its countertop and floor-standing 36-inch models. The layer of top heat, paired with Halo Heat technology, provides the highest quality extended holding of the most delicate food items, such as burritos, sandwiches and pastries, without compromising food quality, according to the company. Temperatures created by Halo Heat technology do not fluctuate to extremes or dry out food, reducing food waste and driving additional profits for retailers.