ampm Collaborates With GSP to Revamp Two Stadium C-stores

LA PALMA, Calif. — ampm teamed up with GSP to renovate and install branding for its convenience store located at T-Mobile Park, home of the Seattle Mariners, which reopened in June. GSP also designed and installed a new c-store space for ampm at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles, which opened in May.

For the T-Mobile Park store, GSP provided branding and design services, including logos and colorways, retail environment design, visual merchandising and decor. These renovations met criteria set by ampm that included representing the culture of Seattle, reflecting the modern aesthetic of a stadium, and being easy for sports fans and event-goers to identify as an ampm store, according to the c-store chain.

The store, which is located in section 183 of the stadium, features a grab-and-go purchase system. Sports fans and eventgoers can scan their chip-enabled debit or credit cards, select the items they want and scan them under a transaction payment device. Retail associates verify customer ages for beer and wine sales.

Convenience, speed and accuracy are important for stadium c-stores as fans don't want to miss the game or event they're attending while they're away from their ticketed seats, ampm stated.

At Dodger Stadium, the challenge was to create an appropriate design for the venerable location, according to GSP. Customers are greeted by Toomgis, ampm's mascot, who appears as a standee outside the store.

"You guys (GSP) really knocked this out of the park! Looks absolutely gorgeous and gives the space such a fresh feeling," said Joanna Kennedy, brand manager, content strategy at Apex Systems, regarding the T-Mobile Park installation.

Founded in 1978, GSP delivers store-specific in-store marketing programs to more than 70,000 retail locations from their four G7 print and fulfillment facilities throughout the United States. The company also offers turnkey design, manufacturing and installation for full-scale store remodels and decor refreshes.

The first ampm store opened in southern California in 1978. Today, there are more than 1,000 convenience stores throughout the West Coast, serving more than 3,500 different products. The brand is wholly owned by bp.