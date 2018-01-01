Amstel Xlight ‘Fit for Real Life’ Campaign

Amstel Xlight’s new “Fit for Real Life” campaign gives beer drinkers the chance to learn about how Amstel Xlight is embracing fitness. The campaign features a social engagement platform, which includes a series of digital videos that position Amstel Xlight as the choice for consumers who strive for an active lifestyle. The spots all end with the tagline, “The 2-carb, 90-calorie beer that’s fit for real life.” Keeping with the “Fit for Real Life” message, Amstel Xlight is also the official beer of the 2018 Spartan Race in Arizona, Texas and Massachusetts.