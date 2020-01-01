Angelic Bakehouse 7 Sprouted Whole Grains Crisps

Angelic Bakehouse, maker of sprouted whole grain baked goods, unveils a line of sweet and savory 7 Sprouted Whole Grains Crisps. Four varieties are available: Beet Savory Crisps with Pickled Sweet Onion, Sweet Potato Savory Crisps with Harissa & Green Chile, Savory Crisps with Fig & Tarragon Vinaigrette, and Blueberry Sweet Crisps with Zesty Lemon. The crisps provide four grams of protein and three grams of fiber per serving. They have a suggested retail price starting at $4.49. Like all Angelic Bakehouse products, the crisps are egg free, nut free, dairy free, soy free, sesame seed free, non-GMO, kosher, vegan, and free of seven of the top eight allergens, excluding wheat.