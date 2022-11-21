General Mills brings Annie's Dipped Granola Bars Caramel to retailers nationwide. The organic dipped caramel granola bars are a guilt-free, wholesome snack. According to the company, the bars are perfect for any occasion, whether it's for the lunchbox or an on-the-go quick bite. Certified organic, they have only 7 grams of sugar per bar and are made in a peanut-free facility. They carry a suggested retail price of $4.90.



