Antunes Egg Station Mini

Antunes expands its grilling equipment offerings with the Egg Station Mini (ESM-600). With a footprint smaller than any other available egg station, this ventless unit makes it easy for operators to quickly serve fresh, made-to-order eggs for menu items in any daypart. Using a combination of heat from the grill surface and steam, the unit cooks perfectly moist eggs with speed and precision. The cooking time is approximately 120 seconds for room temperature eggs and 150 seconds for refrigerated eggs. The ESM-600 is available with a rack and cover kit for compact preparation of six three-inch eggs or a single eight-inch omelet, which can also be used for scrambles. A 120V/15A cord plugs into basic electrical outlets for easy movement to any kitchen countertop.