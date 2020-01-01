Okanagan Specialty Fruits is bringing its Arctic apple slices to the convenience store market. Arctic apples use the apple's own genes to turn off the enzyme responsible for making apples turn brown when cut or bruised. The result is a longer shelf life and an apple that tastes and looks better, which means less food waste from harvest to consumption. The fresh apples slices are available in two sizes and two varieties: Arctic Golden (sweet) and Arctic Granny (tart) in 10-ounce and 5-ounce bags. The sizes and packaging allow for an ideal grab-and-go option for convenience store customers looking for a fresh and healthy snacking option, according to the company.