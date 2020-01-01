AriZona Beverages adds to its fruit juice cocktail line with a new flavor: pineapple. AriZona Pineapple Fruit Juice Cocktail marks the sixth offering in the line that already includes staple flavors such as Fruit Punch, Mucho Mango, and Watermelon. The new beverage embodies flavors of the tropics and is 100 percent natural, fortified with Vitamin C, and made without preservatives or artificial colors. AriZona Pineapple Fruit Juice Cocktail is offered in 20-ounce Tall Boy bottles, for $1 to $1.49, as well as in a 24-pack.