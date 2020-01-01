Heineken USA is teaming up with Hornell Brewing Co., an affiliated entity of AriZona Beverages, to bring AriZona SunRise Hard Seltzer to the U.S. market. With most of the current hard seltzers on the market being clear and with similar flavor profiles, the companies said they jointly saw an opportunity to add a splash of fruit to the category as consumers are looking for real ingredients and great taste, and retailers are looking for new ways to maximize sales and profits. Launching in the first quarter of 2021, AriZona SunRise Hard Seltzer will come in four flavors: Mucho Mango, Cherry Punch, Lemon and Grapefruit. Available in both single-serve cans and 12-can variety packs, the beverages contain 100 calories per 11.5-ounce can and have an ABV of 4.6 percent. They are also gluten free and low in carbs.