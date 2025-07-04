Seagram’s Escapes unveiled a modern update designed to appeal to new consumers. The reinvented brand includes new packaging, reduced sugar in select flavors, and slim cans for many fan-favorite flavors. Sleek new packaging boasts a contemporary look and features bold, colorful graphics and eye-catching designs. A new 12-pack of slim cans is offered in fan-favorite flavors, including Jamaican Me Happy, Blueberry Acai Lemonade, Peach Bellini and Black Cherry Fizz. Seagram's Escapes also introduced a tropical twist with an on-trend flavor: Pineapple Starfruit, available in four-pack bottles and 7.5-ounce cans. Additionally, the six-flavor bottle variety pack has transitioned to a four-flavor variety pack featuring Pineapple Starfruit, Jamaican Me Happy, Blueberry Acai Lemonade and Strawberry Daiquiri.