The Arnold Palmer brand is entering the food space and beginning with a line of snack items. Arnold Palmer Snacks are designed for both golfers and non-golfers who are seeking delicious and healthy snacking options while on the move. Palmer remains the most iconic golfer of all time, and there are more than 25 million golfers in the United States, who play over 500 million rounds of golf annually, according to the company. The initial launch of Arnold Palmer Snacks includes four snack mixes: Protein Nut Blend, Healthy Heart Blend, Grille Room Mix — Sweet and Salty, and Grille Room Mix — Santa Fe Spiced. All four snack mixes are available in 2-ounce single-serve packages, as well as larger-sized standup packages. ​​​​​