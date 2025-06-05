The Christie Cookie Co. Celebration Cookie from Rich Products offers a party in every bite. The premium sugar cookie base is made with real butter, vanilla and birthday cake flavor, and packed with colorful sprinkles, rich white chocolate and fluffy marshmallows. The product is clean-label, containing no artificial flavors, colors or sweeteners. The Celebration Cookie comes in two formats: individually wrapped and as freezer-to-oven dough. The dough arrives frozen and ready to bake, with a shelf life of 365 days frozen and five days baked, while the individually wrapped version arrives frozen and thaws on the display shelf, with a shelf life of 365 days frozen and 14 days ambient.