Goldfish Grahams is packing big dessert flavor into three new permanent varieties: Cinnamon Roll, Strawberry Shortcake and Vanilla Cupcake. With cinnamon roll being the No. 1 flavor among Generation Z and millennials, new Cinnamon Roll Flavored Goldfish Grahams balance the taste of graham cracker with warm cinnamon spice. Strawberry Shortcake Flavored Goldfish Grahams are now a permanent addition to the collection, featuring notes of vanilla and strawberry sweetness in each bite. Vanilla Cupcake Flavored Goldfish Grahams now sport new packaging for the brand's No. 1 preferred sweet variety, which delivers baked vanilla cupcake flavors. The new permanent Goldfish Grahams varieties — all featuring bold, high-shine packaging — can be found at retailers nationwide for a suggested retail price of $3.69.