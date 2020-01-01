Asheville Hemp Project Pre-Rolled Cigarettes

Asheville Hemp Project (AHP) Pre-Rolled Hemp Cigarettes offer a pleasurable, clean and natural smoke, according to the company. Each hemp cigarette contains 100 milligrams of CBD and less than 0.3 percent THC, making them legal under federal law. Available in packs of 10, the packaging carries a health warning that meets California's strict legal requirements, as well as a QR code to third-party lab results. The product uses the premium hemp flower grown on the AHP farm, consistently rolled in unbleached hemp paper imported from France. Produced on equipment that previously rolled tobacco cigarettes, each hemp cigarette is 84 millimeters long, the length of a standard cigarette.