ATM Link Credit Card Segmentation

ATM Link is introducing an additional revenue-generating feature for ATM operators. The new credit card segmentation feature enables ATMs to charge an incremental fee for a credit card cash withdrawal transaction. Operators processing their ATMs with ATM Link can receive an additional 50 cents on top of the usual surcharge for every credit card cash withdrawal completed. This processing deal can be included with other value-added features.