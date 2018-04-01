Auto-PILOT Digital Controller

Air curtain manufacturer Powered Aire Inc.'s newest innovation is Auto-PILOT, an intelligent, factory programmed touchpad that replaces mechanical controls needed for air curtain operation. The user-friendly Auto-PILOT (Automated Programmable Intelligent LCD-Operated Touchscreen) features multiple functions that can include: air curtain activation, fan and speed control, heat and thermostat functions, time delay, and more. The compact touchpad is simple to install at any chosen location — all that is needed is an Ethernet cable and a fingertip to put any Powered Aire air curtain on Auto-PILOT, according to the company.