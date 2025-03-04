Motive Roadside Assistance is an AI-powered, 24/7/365 roadside support service designed to improve driver safety and operational efficiency. Available through a partnership with Roadzen's National Automobile Club, the service — combined with Motive's First Responder feature — connects commercial drivers to more than 75,000 roadside assistance providers across the United States and Canada. Drivers can request immediate assistance for service such as heavy duty towing, jump starts, tire changes, fuel delivery, lock-out assistance, winching and more. Requests can be made directly from the Motive Driver App, with an average call answer time under 20 seconds and service arrival time within 60 minutes.