The Oreo brand adds newness to the freezer with two new Oreo Frozen Treats. The poppable Oreo Bites feature a frozen dairy, crème-flavor base dipped in Oreo coating. Oreo Mini Bars are a current freezer favorite just turned mini. They feature a crème-flavored base packed with Oreo cookie pieces and dipped in a coating of crushed Oreo wafer pieces. Available nationwide, both products are offered year-round.