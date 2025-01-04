ChargePoint is rolling out two innovative solutions to combat electric vehicle charger vandalism. Firstly, its cut-resistant charging cable is designed to make the cable substantially more difficult for would-be vandals to cut while remaining flexible and easy for drivers to comfortably maneuver while in use. Secondly, ChargePoint Protect integrates a ChargePoint charger's existing speakers, screens and lighting system to create an alarm system that is automatically engaged after detecting charging cable tampering in real time. ChargePoint Protect permits customers to receive SMS or email notifications in the event the system's alarm is triggered, accelerating the timing for station owners to be alerted or for the deployment of law enforcement responses.