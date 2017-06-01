Narragansett Beer’s Autocrat Coffee Milk Stout is back for the season. The bittersweet stout has a coffee aroma and hints of chocolate malt, midnight wheat malt and crystal malt that deliver a rich and robust taste, according to the brewer. The stout also has notes of roasted barley, dark chocolate and toffee that are complemented by milk sugar, which gives it a creamy body. Updated for this year's release, Autocrat Coffee Milk Stout is packaged in bright red and yellow cans inspired by the actual Autocrat Coffee packaging. Autocrat Coffee Milk Stout (5.3 percent ABV) is available in six-packs of 16-ounce cans for a suggested retail price of $9.99 to 10.99.