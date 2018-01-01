Press enter to search
Bacon Chocolate Chunk Cookie

Genesee Candy Land adds fourth variety to its line of decadent jumbo cookies.
Genesee Candy Land is adding a fourth variety to its popular line of decadent jumbo cookies. The new variety is a chocolate chip cookie with Applewood-smoked bacon bits mixed into the dough. Starting with locally-sourced chocolate chip cookie dough with the bacon bits mixed in, the cookie is then dipped in dark chocolate to coat the entire back of the product. The savory yet decadent treat is now available to convenience store retailers, the company reports.

