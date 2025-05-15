Washworld Inc. introduces the latest addition to the Razor family, the Razor HyperForce. The unveiling of Razor HyperForce highlights the product's advantages, speed and complete coverage. Razor HyperForce is engineered with dual high pressure spray arch manifolds that have specific alternating VeeJet nozzle placement for complete coverage. The HyperForce pump station includes a 40HP high efficiency motor driving a CAT 3545HS making it capable of 1500 psi @ 36 GPM. These features provide the ultimate cleaning and customer experience, according to the company.