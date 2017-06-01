Barrilitos Aguas Frescas Fountain Drinks

The Coca-Cola Co. has responded to the demand for aqua frescas with a new fountain format of Barrilitos Aguas Frescas. Seven noncarbonated flavors are available: Pineapple, Strawberry Hibiscus, Mango Lime, Pear Cucumber, Watermelon, Horchata and Tamarind. Each Barrilitos variety contains 3-percent to 5-percent juice. Most are under 100 calories per 12-ounce serving, and all are caffeine- and gluten-free. The new product comes in two formats: bag-in-box (BIB) and frozen concentrate.