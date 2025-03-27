Rich Products Corp. adds Roman Style Pizza Dough Balls to its Rich’s Authentically Italian portfolio. Made with double zero (00) style high-gluten flour, the dough balls were developed to create an authentic Roman Style Pizza, a classic Italian street food. The 23-ounce dough balls arrive pre-portioned and ready to thaw, proof, stretch, top and bake into authentic Roman Style pies or other signature creations such as calzones, stromboli, breadsticks and sandwich carriers. Each case includes 24 dough balls.