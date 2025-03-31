Kind introduces a new breakfast option made with 100% whole grains for sustained energy. The Kind Apple Cinnamon Breakfast Protein Bar includes five super grains — oats, buckwheat, millet, amaranth and quinoa — and uses dried apple pieces and cinnamon to deliver a chewy, soft-baked protein bar. Each bar contains 8 grams of protein per serving and is gluten-free, kosher and Non-GMO Project verified. The Kind Apple Cinnamon Breakfast Protein Bar is available in individually wrapped two-bar packs.