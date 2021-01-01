Baxter Smart Touch Digital Control

Baxter introduces Smart Touch Digital Control as a new option for its high-quality ovens. The easy-to-use Smart Touch option brings out the best in baking and cooking efficiency for ovens to boost operational productivity and profitability with energy usage monitoring and recipe management, according to the company. A touchscreen menu simplifies recipe selection by searching by image or name, while the USB connection allows for quick recipe upload and download for easier management and consistent results across multiple locations. The recipe count cycle collects and stores recipe usage data to help users maintain a log of baked and cooked products. To keep downtime to a minimum, Smart Touch has an error code display for easier diagnosis and quicker repair time. It also increases utility savings and further decreases greenhouse gas emissions, making Smart Touch an environmentally friendly option as well.