Baxter VersaOven

Commercial oven manufacturer Baxter introduces the VersaOven, a new type of kitchen equipment that combines the best features of rotisserie, convection and combi ovens into a space-saving oven category all its own, according to the company. The VersaOven is built with patent-pending technology to offer versatility, performance and intuitive operation, and enable easy cooking, baking and steaming. The oven features a rotating interior rack for even cooking results; a 95,000 BTU/hour in-shot burner system; and the capacity to fit 40 three-pound chickens, 10 standard 18-inch x 26-inch sheet pans, or five 12-inch x 20-inch x 2.5-inch steam pans. Bulk uploading of recipes is possible through an easily accessed USB port.

