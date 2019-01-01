Kellogg's Bear Naked brand introduces a filling bar to energize the health-and-wellness snack set. Bear Naked Chunky Almond Butter Bars are made with almond butter and jam-packed with visible chunks of delicious ingredients with great texture and unique flavors consumers seek, according to the maker. Two varieties are available: Chocolate Chip Banana and Dark Chocolate Mocha. With protein from nuts and nut butters as the first ingredient, Bear Naked Almond Butter Bars deliver nine to 10 grams of protein and have 11 grams or less of sugar per bar. The product is also Non-GMO Project verified, gluten free and made with simple ingredients including Fair Trade chocolate.