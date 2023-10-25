Bear's Den Parent Company Inks New Technology Pact

AKWESASNE, N.Y. — Tarbell Management Group, the parent company of Bear's Den, tapped Advanced Digital Data Inc. (ADD Systems) as the company's new software provider for its convenience store and wholesale fuel operations.

[Read more: Dore Stores Enhances In-Store Operational Efficiencies]

The partnership arose from Tarbell's search for a new system to streamline their day-to-day operations across all aspects of their business, as well as a need to accelerate their daily business functions, according to ADD.

The company will be using ADD eStore for its c-store channel and ADD Energy E360/ADD Energy E3 and Raven for the wholesale fuel silo. Additionally, Tarbell will be using Atlas Reporting for business intelligence and reporting.

"The best part of our experience is the quality and professionalism of the implementation team," said Jason Smith, director of technology services at Tarbell. "We were assigned a solid project manager and accomplished team who got off to an organized start, and they kept us on track all the way to live. They had good knowledge of our POS system, and the project was smooth."

Founded in 1973, ADD Systems provides software solutions to the convenience store, petroleum distribution, and HVAC industries.

"We are excited to call Tarbell Management Group and the Bear's Den convenience stores our client," said Bruce Bott, president at ADD Systems. "Over the last several months, our combined organizations deployed a lot of technology, from store software to back office software. We're very happy that we’ve worked together to accomplish so much in a short time, and we are looking forward to the opportunity to help them grow their business."

[Read more: ADD Systems Founder Passes Away]

Founded in 1953 by Theresa Bear as a two-pump fuel station and gift shop on the Saint Regis Mohawk Reservation, family-owned Tarbell Management Group has grown to now encompass three divisions: tobacco, petroleum and retail services. The company currently operates sites under several different retail silos, including convenience stores, hotels, restaurants and fitness centers.