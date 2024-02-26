BeatBox Blue Razzberry Mavericks Edition

BeatBox presents their latest Partner Series custom sports package in collaboration with the NBA's Dallas Mavericks. For a limited time, the new packaging for the brand's Blue Razzberry flavor will feature the Dallas Mavericks logo overlaid by the popular BeatBox branding. The combination of flavor and team are intended to be synergistic, as both the signature blue of the drink and team colors align. Both local and national chains in the Dallas metro area began receiving the Maverick's Partner Series in late 2023, including 7-Eleven Inc. and QuikTrip Corp. BeatBox also has a second Partner Series on deck for this year in collaboration with the Dallas Stars.