GP PRO introduces the Dixie Ultra SmartStock Mini Tri-Tower Cutlery Station in response to increased demand for dispensed cutlery and in recognition of the space limitations in convenience stores, foodservice establishments and breakrooms. Standing at 17.5 inches tall, the Mini Tri-Tower dispenser easily fits beneath standard hung upper cabinets and can hold 195 utensils. The dispenser, which can be wall mounted or placed atop a counter, provides pre-configured refills, touchless and automated dispensing, and either one-at-a-time or three-in-one dispensing of knives, forks, spoons or sporks. Cutlery options include polypropylene, polystyrene and commercially compostable (where facilities exist).