EarlyPT Pregnancy Test
Cadence OTC expands its c-store offerings to provide accessible, reliable pregnancy testing in high-need communities.
Cadence OTC introduces its EarlyPT Pregnancy Test into convenience stores nationwide. The addition gives c-stores the opportunity to better serve their communities while driving incremental sales, according to the public benefit company. EarlyPT Pregnancy Test does not have any purchase restrictions and is available without an ID, age limit or state regulations. It carries a manufacturer's suggested retail price of less than $9.99 for two tests.