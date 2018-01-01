Convenience Valet entered into a new partnership with BeON Energems, a brand of portable, dark chocolate energy bites. BeON Energems are caffeinated and low-calorie, with only 16 calories per piece. One serving of Energems (three bites) equals the same caffeine content as a cup of coffee, according to the maker. Three varieties are currently available: Dark Chocolate, Dark Chocolate Mint and Dark Chocolate Berry. More flavors are expected to launch in 2019. BeON Energems come in six-count pouches that are designed to be pegged or clip-stripped, but can also be merchandised at checkout or on-shelf in a branded 12-count caddy. The suggested retail price is $2.99 to $3.49.