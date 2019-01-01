Del Monte Fresh Produce N.A. introduces the Better Break Convenience Line, a new lineup of convenient and wholesome lunch and snack solutions. Better Break products provide the solution busy consumers on the go have been looking for when it comes to wholesome, flavorful prepared meals, according to the company. Containing 130 calories or less per serving and packed with 4 grams of protein per serving, Better Break products feature wholesome and delicious vegetables, such as cauliflower, broccoli, sweet potato, kale and corn, and a delicious sauce. Both vegetarian and plant-based options are available. Varieties include Spicy Pomodoro, Zesty Green Chile, and Summer Corn. The chef-inspired meals come in heat-and-eat, microwave-safe, BPA-free packaging. Flavorful snacking is just three minutes away, the company noted.