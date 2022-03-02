The Boston Beer Co. introduces Bevy Long Drink, a hard sparkling refresher. The new beverage is inspired by the national cocktail of Finland, the "Long Drink" or "lonkero," which typically consists of gin, grapefruit soda and tonic. Available in two varieties — Sparkling Citrus Refresher and Sparkling Berry Refresher — Bevy Long Drink is made from an easy-drinking blend of citrus flavors and wild juniper berries, creating a thirst-quenching beverage that's perfect for any occasion, according to the company. Each can has a 5.8 percent ABV.