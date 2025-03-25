Convenience and Energy Advisors (CEA) launches Ascental, a modern advertising firm created to address the distinct challenges of multi-channel retailers. The firm leverages a diverse global workforce, cutting-edge AI and a team that understands the convenience industry to offer tailored advertising strategies that deliver measurable results. By harnessing the art of loyalty and innovative marketing techniques, Ascental focuses on growing gallons, boosting sales, increasing transaction sizes and enhancing profitability for retail stores, truck stops and travel centers, according to CEA.