Red Bull introduces Red Bull Zero, a no-sugar option crafted with monk fruit extract and other sweeteners for a unique taste that's distinct from Red Bull Sugarfree. Packaged in a sleek 8.4-ounce can, the sweet and tart energy drink blends notes of tutti frutti with the taste of pineapple and vanilla, according to the brand. One can of Red Bull Zero contains 80 milligrams of caffeine, comparable to the caffeine content in a home-brewed cup of coffee. The beverage is available nationwide.